Jonathan Spear was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved working in his front-yard vegetable garden in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood.
But a bullet from a June 6, 2021, drive-by shooting has made those activities more complicated, if not almost impossible.
“I can no longer do many of the things that used to bring me joy,” Spear told a Yakima County Superior Court judge at the sentencing of the man who shot him. “Myself, my wife, and our two housemates have all experienced a range of trauma symptoms since I was shot. Whether it is a lost sense of safety in Yakima, a fear of passing cars, panic at popping sounds or discomfort with being in our own front yard, we have all struggled in different ways after I was shot.”
But Spear does not want to see his assailant, Juan Angel Ortega, locked away in a prison cell doing nothing to improve himself. Instead, he wants Ortega to keep working with a Renton-based restorative justice group to become truly accountable and not commit crime again.
“A longer sentence will not help me heal or my shooter to become a better person,” Spear said.
Ortega, 21, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of first-degree assault, a sentence that is three months shy of the maximum standard-range sentence.
“I take accountability for what happened to Mr. Spear. I am terribly sorry,” Ortega said. “I can only imagine the horror they have been through because I didn’t even know he was expecting a child. I have a daughter and I cannot imagine what it would be like in his place.”
Ortega pleaded guilty in August to first-degree assault in August, admitting that he shot Spear as he was pulling weeds in his front yard. In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police said the shooting was unprovoked and Spear was targeted randomly.
“Why? Why this individual? Why did you pull the trigger that day?” Judge Richard Bartheld asked Ortega.
“I don’t know why,” Ortega said.
Bartheld told Ortega that finding the answer to that question will be key to his reform.
“If you want to make a mark on this community, it is understanding why you did what you did and helping others to not make the same mistake,” Bartheld said.
Spear was hit twice, with one bullet lodging itself between his spine and his heart. That bullet cut Spears’ spinal cord, he said, leaving him paralyzed and having to adapt to a new life where even tasks such as going to the bathroom are more complicated.
Restorative justice
Spear is interested in a restorative justice approach for him, Ortega and the community. Since the shooting, he said he never had a chance to hear why Ortega did what he did, nor has Ortega learned of the challenges that Spears and his family now face, including having to explain to his daughter — who was born after the shooting — that he must use a wheelchair because he was shot.
“Our current system is failing survivors as well as those who cause harm,” Spear said.
He was put in touch with Collective Justice, a restorative justice organization, last year by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and began working with them in January.
“Restorative justice is a process that centers the needs of those most impacted by violence while engaging those who are responsible for the violence in order to interrupt and heal the cycles and root causes of violence,” said Briana Herman-Brand, a facilitator with the group.
The current criminal justice system, Herman-Brand said, stands in the way of that process and does not address some of the root causes of crime.
In August, the group started meeting with Ortega, whom Herman-Brand said is “grappling with the impact of his actions and to take meaningful accountability.”
Spear said accountability means acknowledging what was done and its impact on those affected, expressing remorse for what happened, making a meaningful attempt to repair the damage and never doing it again.
Spear, Herman-Brand and Spear’s wife, Val, asked Bartheld to send Ortega to the Monroe Correctional Complex, where Collective Justice has a program working with inmates on taking accountability for their actions.
Bartheld said he has no control over where Ortega will serve his sentence, as that is determined by the state Department of Corrections.
Defense attorney Chad Dold said he instructed Ortega to ask for placement in Monroe when he is processed at the Shelton Correctional Facility. He said Collective Justice’s program offers Ortega a chance to heal and avoid adding to his criminal history.
“I believe he will be receiving the sort of attention to heal whatever wounds he had that brings him before this court at this time,” Dold said. He said such a program could also help other people in the system, reducing the number of repeat offenders.
Ortega’s co-defendant, Gabriel Farias II, 24, pleaded guilty in August to rendering criminal assistance and was sentenced to six months in jail, with credit for time served. He has since been released.
