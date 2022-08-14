The man accused of shooting a Barge-Chestnut man in the back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.
Jose Angel Ortega entered the plea in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. In return, prosecutors will drop a drive-by shooting charge, while recommending that Ortega serve a 10-year prison sentence.
The sentencing range for Ortega ran from seven years and nine months to 10 years and three months.
Ortega, in his plea statement, admitted to assaulting Jonathan Spear with a deadly weapon, but did not elaborate on why he did it.
Yakima police say Ortega fired several shots at Spear as he worked in his West Chestnut Avenue yard June 6. One of the bullets that hit him severed his spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed, Spear said in a video posted on a GoFundMe page.
Police arrested Ortega and Gabriel Farias II, who police said was the driver of the car. Police said the shooting was unprovoked and Spear appeared to be targeted randomly.
Farias, 24, is awaiting trial.
Ortega is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 29, outside the 40-day period for a sentencing hearing after a plea is entered.
Charles Dold, Ortega’s attorney, said that Spear has requested that Collective Justice, a restorative justice program, to prepare to speak at sentencing. The group has asked for time to prepare for the sentencing hearing.
He said the group reached out to him because they said the prosecutor’s office was “not amenable to discussing these things.”
“Unfortunately, my office wasn’t ready to accommodate what they wanted to do,” Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Barrett told the court. “But we’re certainly ready to hear Mr. Spear at the sentencing.”
Dold said what is going to be done will be unique to Yakima County, and he said it will likely not needlessly delay Ortega from going to prison.
“I suspect, in light of the materials I read, that this will be a real opportunity for (Ortega) and the community to learn how crimes of violence affect the community,” Dold said.
Dold said he’s asked for the hearing to be at the Yakima County Courthouse instead of the basement of the Yakima County jail in order to limit attendance.
“Mr. Spear might not want to share with the rest of the world what is going on,” Dold said. He said Ortega may not want to speak in front of other inmates.
