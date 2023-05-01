Detectives with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman’s body was found Sunday afternoon near Mabton.
Carl Hendrickson, chief criminal deputy with the YCSO, said the body was found outside a residence at roughly 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Farm Lane, just east of Mabton.
“Our guys got there, located the decedent and there were signs that were consistent with homicidal violence,” Hendrickson said. “Detectives processed the scene and released the body to the coroner’s office.”
As of Monday afternoon, an autopsy report had not been received and the death remains under investigation, he added.
The age and name of the victim were not available Monday pending notification of the family, Hendrickson said.
The Mabton Police Department also responded.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500.
