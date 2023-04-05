Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide near Sunnyside.
Sheriff’s deputies went to the area near Williamson Road around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a homicide, according to sheriff’s call logs.
Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said he was aware of the homicide but did not have further details to release as of Wednesday afternoon.
An autopsy will be performed Thursday on the 28-year-old man, who appears to have been shot, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said Wednesday.
The homicide is the ninth in Yakima County this year, and the first in the Sunnyside area.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
