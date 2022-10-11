Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in Wapato.
Deputies were called to an orchard off Ragan Road around 11 a.m. Monday for an unresponsive man. When they arrived, found that the man was dead with wounds that suggested he had been killed by a weapon, Sgt. Jason Pepper said Tuesday.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said he is trying to schedule an autopsy for the man, who appears to be between the ages of 30 and 40, as well as identify him.
The man's death is the 29th homicide in Yakima County this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
