Yakima County sheriff's detectives are investigating a 25-year-old Moxee man for a homicide Friday.
Detectives, in a probable cause affidavit, say the man lured a woman to his Duffield Road home early Friday morning and strangled her to death.
The man then drove around with the woman's body in the back seat of his truck for the rest of the day until he was taken into custody after a 911 call reporting the crime, the affidavit said.
Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said an autopsy was performed on the woman Sunday, but he is waiting until her family is notified to release her name and the cause of death.
The man was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and concealing a body.
He is expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Monday afternoon.
The woman's death is the 10th homicide in the county this year.
