Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide near Toppenish on Sunday.
A man’s body was found near Progressive Road and U.S. Highway 97, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. A news release later identified him as 30-year-old Jordan Tomas Torres from Zillah.
An autopsy was performed Tuesday morning. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the man died from a gunshot wound to the torso, and the manner of death was a homicide.
The death is the 34th homicide in Yakima County this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
