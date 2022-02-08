Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find out who stole firefighting and medical gear from a Sawyer firehouse.
Deputies were called to the Yakima County Fire District 5 station at 6231 Yakima Valley Highway around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 6 for a break-in, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Sawyer is about 5 miles east of Wapato.
About 10-12 sets of protective jackets and pants were taken, along with medical supplies, according to the fire district. A photo on the district’s Facebook page showed a fire department pickup with smashed windows.
Deputy Chief Ken Robillard said the department is still in the process of figuring out what was lost and the value. But he said the gear should be easy to spot, as it has stickers identifying it as fire department property, and the jackets have the department’s name on them.
“Fire gear kind of stands out,” Robillard said.
District officials said the theft will have no effect on emergency response in the area.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
