An autopsy has confirmed that a 44-year-old Outlook man is a homicide victim.
Sylvester Almaguer Jr. died from a gunshot wound, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said following a Friday autopsy. The autopsy also found that Almaguer’s death was a homicide, Curtice said.
Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate the Tuesday shooting, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Shilperoort said.
Deputies were called late Tuesday evening to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for a gunshot victim. Almaguer died as he was being taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Deputies found out that Almaguer was shot near the intersection of Price and Outlook roads in Outlook, according to the sheriff’s office.
Almaguer had gang associations, Schilperoort said, and it is believed that his killer did as well.
His death is the 33rd homicide in Yakima County this year, and the second in Outlook.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact sheriff’s Detective Jesus Arreguin at 509-574-2565. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
