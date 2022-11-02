Yakima County Sheriff deputies are investigating after a burned body was found in a burning car Tuesday evening in an orchard northwest of Wapato.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies and firefighters responded to a burning car in the 2500 block of Riggs Road and found a body inside after extinguishing the blaze, the release said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice took possession of the body for further investigation and an autopsy.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about the case to contact 509-574-2569 or send tips through www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
Murders almost every day now in Wapato, Toppenish, Sunnyside. Should the Sheriff think about forming a federal task force, it's nearly mass murder category now. If it's a gang, take them all down.
