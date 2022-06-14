Yakima County sheriff’s deputies have provided more information about the vehicle they are seeking in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday morning.
Investigators believe the vehicle that fatally struck Wendy Baker was a maroon GMC Denali HD pickup with the model year anywhere from 2020 to 2022. The Denali will have damage to the right front of the vehicle, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Deputy Scott Swallow with the sheriff’s traffic division attributed the narrowing down of the model to “good investigative work.”
Baker, 66, was riding on west in the 11000 block of Summitview Road around 10:30 a.m. off the road near the fog line when the Denali, which was also heading west, crossed the line and struck her, the release said.
A witness saw the crash and tried to follow the pickup, the release said, but lost sight of it in the 13000 block of Summitview Road.
Baker died from blunt-force trauma to her head and body, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Baker retired from Yakima Valley College in 2021, where she taught nursing and was interim nursing director at the college since 2019.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
