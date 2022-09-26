A Selah man is scheduled to be sentenced in November after entering pleas to charges that he raped two teenage girls.
Audel Radillo-Contreras, 43, entered a guilty plea in Yakima County Superior Court on Thursday to third-degree child rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in connection with an incident with a 17-year-old runaway in 2018. In return, prosecutors dropped a second-degree rape charge.
Radillo-Contreras also entered an Alford plea to indecent liberties for a 2020 incident with a then-15-year-old girl from Yakima. He was originally charged with second-degree rape and third-degree child rape. An Alford plea allows defendants to maintain innocence while conceding prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.
In court documents, prosecutors are recommending three-year concurrent prison sentences for each case.
Radillo-Contreras was first arrested while police investigated allegations that the 15-year-old girl was being prostituted by her mother for drug money. He was one of 11 men arrested in the investigation, but police said he was not one of the men who paid for sex with the girl.
Instead, prosecutors alleged that Radillo-Contreras, who previously paid to have sex with the girl’s mother, had raped her while she was sleeping.
The girl’s mother was sentenced last year to more than 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts each of promoting the commercial sex abuse of a minor and violating a no-contact order, as well as one count each of commercial sex abuse of a minor, giving a controlled substance (Percocet) to a minor, witness tampering, and an unrelated eluding charge.
The Yakima Herald-Republic is not naming the woman to protect the identity of her daughter, who is a sex crime victim. The paper does not name sex crime victims without their consent.
Radillo-Contreras was linked to the 2018 case through DNA tests conducted by the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab on a sexual assault kit.
The girl had run away from her Spokane-area home in July 2018, and met Radillo-Contreras by train tracks in Yakima a couple of days later, according to court documents. Radillo-Conteras bought the girl cigarettes and brought her back to his home, where he used cocaine and raped her, court documents said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.