The sentencing of James Dean Cloud — convicted in the June 2019 Yakama Reservation mass killing — has been delayed until September.
So has a hearing to determine whether he should be granted a partial acquittal and new trial.
He was charged along with Donovan Quinn Carter with murder, kidnapping and carjacking in the brutal slayings of five people at trailer in Medicine Valley on June 8, 2019.
Killed were John Cagle, 59; Michelle Starnes, 51; Catherine Eneas, 49; Thomas Hernandez, 36; and Dennis Overaker, 61.
The Yakama Nation was shaken by the murders that occurred over a weekend of festivities including a powwow commemorating the tribe’s 1855 treaty with the federal government.
The trial was moved to Spokane because of extensive local news coverage of the murders.
Both men faced separate trials in U.S. District Court with James Cloud’s beginning first.
On March 9, a jury convicted James Cloud on four counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping, carjacking, assault and brandishing a firearm.
Hours later, in a plea agreement, Donovan Cloud pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm.
James Cloud faces a possible life sentence while Donovan Cloud faces anywhere from 22 to 27 years in prison.
Initially, both men were to be sentenced July 26 in Yakima.
But James Cloud’s defense team filed a motion seeking a partial acquittal and a new trial. They argue that the prosecution failed to prove James Cloud was the shooter despite the jury’s verdict.
Throughout the trial, defense attorneys argued that Donovan Cloud and the prosecution’s star witness — Morris Bruce Jackson — were the gunmen and that James Cloud was swept up in the violence.
In a deal with prosecutors, Jackson pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and agreed to testify against James Cloud.
The motion to determine the merits of a partial acquittal and new trial for James Cloud is scheduled for Sept. 26 in Yakima. Sentencing for both men be Sept. 27 in Yakima.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.