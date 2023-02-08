The sentencing for the man convicted of shooting Alilla “Lala” Minthorn to death has been postponed — again.
Originally scheduled for Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Yakima, court records show that Jordan Everett Stevens’ sentencing hearing has been postponed until 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
Stevens was convicted of first-degree murder in June 2021 in the death of Minthorn, 25. Authorities say Stevens shot her in the head north of Brownstown.
Two witnesses testified that Stevens killed Minthorn because she talked to FBI agents about an incident involving him.
A third witness, Tim Castilleja, was arrested when he failed to show up in court, and said he was afraid to testify. Three days later, the tavern he lived in at Brownstown was burned to the ground. Investigators found no sign of Castilleja, but recovered what was believed to be human remains.
Authorities have not released any information about Castilleja or the remains.
