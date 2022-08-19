Convicted killer Jordan Stevens' sentencing has been moved to Dec. 14.
Stevens was convicted of first-degree murder in the May 3, 2019, shooting death of Alillia “Lala” Minthorn on the Yakama Reservation.
A jury found him guilty on June 10, 2021, in U.S. District Court in Yakima.
Stevens' sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 31, but a federal judge approved a request to give newly appointed defense counsel more time to prepare, according to a court motion seeking a continuance.
Stevens was accused of taking Minthorn to a remote area north of Brownstown and shooting her once in the head.
Two witnesses said Stevens killed her because he believed she informed the FBI about a previous incident in which he was involved.
After Stevens was convicted, defense attorneys filed a motion seeking a new trail. Defense attorney Robbin Emmans reported feeling sick during the trial and later learned of a mixup in her anti-depression and anxiety medications.
Ulvar Klein and Karla Kane Hudson were also on Stevens’ defense team.
U.S. District Court Judge Stanly Bastian denied the retrial motion in June.
Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for Stevens. They filed a sentencing memorandum outlining his motive for killing Minthorn and pointing at his criminal past. It asserted Stevens killed Minthorn because he feared she told the FBI about a robbery he committed days earlier.
In 2009, Stevens was convicted of two counts of child molestation, and in 2010 he was convicted of assault and sentenced to 41 months in prison, the memorandum said.
In the assault, he pulled the mother of his two children from a car and beat her while she was on the ground, breaking several bones in her back and face, the memorandum said.
The case may not end with Minthorn’s death.
Whereabouts of murder trial witness still unknown year after his Yakama Reservation tavern obliterated
Another witness in Stevens' murder trial, Tim Castilleja, hasn’t been located since his tavern in Brownstown was leveled by fire three days after his testimony.
Federal investigators said they recovered what they believe to be human remains from the charred rubble, but have yet to disclose further details.
Reluctant to testify, Castilleja didn't show up to court. A judge had him arrested and he was forced to testify.
