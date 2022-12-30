Sentencing for the man convicted of killing Alillia “Lala” Minthorn on the Yakama Reservation has been postponed again.

Jordan Stevens was scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 14, but U.S. District Court Judge Stanley A. Bastian allowed it to be moved to Feb. 1.

Stevens was accused of shooting Minthorn to death in a remote area of the reservation on May 3, 2019. A jury convicted him of first-degree murder on June 10, 2021.

Steven’s sentencing has faced several hurdles. He sought a new trial after one his defense attorneys reported not feeling good during the trial. She later learned that there was a mix-up in her anxiety and antidepressant medication that could have impacted her performance at trial.

He was denied a new trial and was appointed a new attorney – Ricardo Hernandez – for sentencing.

Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 31 but moved to Dec. 14 to allow Hernandez time to prepare.

Now, Hernandez seeks additional time to gather court records regarding Stevens' criminal history and to have his client undergo an evaluation for sentencing mitigation, according to his motion.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Burson urged to court to reject the latest postponement, arguing that Hernandez was appointed five months ago and that Stevens criminal history or results of an evaluation would not change the calculation in a statutorily mandated life sentence.

