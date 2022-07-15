A Selah woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend will be going to prison.
Haven Mary Scabbyrobe, 31, was originally charged with first-degree assault in the March 12 incident on North Wenas Road, but entered an Alford plea to second-degree assault Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court. In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped a deadly weapons enhancement that could have added at least two years to any sentence.
An Alford plea allows Scabbyrobe to maintain she's innocent while conceding that prosecutors could have convicted her if the case went to trial.
Scabbyrobe was a passenger in her 29-year-old boyfriend’s vehicle when he said she started stabbing him in the 1500 block of North Wenas Road.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies found the man with cuts and stab wounds to his face, according to court documents. He was able to wrestle the knife from her and threw it out of the vehicle, the affidavit said, and Scabbyrobe got out when he yelled for help.
Scabbyrobe ran to a house where she was subsequently arrested. She told deputies that her boyfriend had started hitting her and accusing her of being with another man, and she then stabbed him, court document said.
At the time of her arrest, Scabbyrobe was out on bail on charges of third-degree assault, motor vehicle theft and driving with a suspended license.
She has prior convictions for first-degree stolen property possession, second-degree theft, motor vehicle theft, first-degree robbery, eluding, unlawful firearms possession, methamphetamine possession and taking a motor vehicle without permission.
