A 31-year-old Selah woman is charged with first-degree assault after Yakima police say she stabbed her boyfriend.
Haven Mary Scabbyrobe was charged in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in connection with the March 12 incident.
Scabbyrobe was a passenger in her 29-year-old boyfriend’s vehicle when he said she started stabbing him in the 1500 block of North Wenas Road.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies found the man with cuts and stab wounds to his face, according to a probable cause affidavit. He was able to wrestle the knife from her and threw it out of the vehicle, the affidavit said, and Scabbyrobe got out when he yelled for help.
She is currently being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
At the time of her arrest, Scabbyrobe was out on bail on charges of third-degree assault, motor-vehicle theft and driving with a suspended license.
She has prior convictions for first-degree stolen property possession, second-degree theft, motor vehicle theft, first-degree robbery, eluding, unlawful firearms possession, methamphetamine possession and taking a motor vehicle without permission.
