By spring, Selah police officers will be carrying a camera along with their pistols and stun guns.
As part of the 2022 annual budget, city officials approved a five-year contract to outfit each police officer, as well as the city’s animal control officer, with a body camera to record interactions with the public.
Chief Dan Christman said the officers in his department are excited for the opportunity to have a record of their encounters with the public.
“So many times they feel there’s a complaint and a misrepresentation (about an officer’s actions) in the field, and a video from a body-worn camera is going to memorialize, for the most part, the actions from start to finish if implemented properly,” Christman said.
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell said his department will be getting body cameras later this year. Udell and Christman say the devices will help them comply with police reform laws enacted last year.
Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said his department is holding off at this time due to what he sees as the high cost of storing countless hours of video recordings and processing public records requests for the footage.
A Yakima civil-rights attorney said the devices provide accountability for police and could improve the quality of police work. Meanwhile, a public records advocate said funding public access to records should be a priority for governments seeking to be transparent.
Adding body cams
Body cameras have long been pushed by police reform advocates as a way of increasing accountability. The device, clipped to an officer’s uniform, provides video and audio recordings of an officer’s interactions.
Christman said police reform laws passed by the Legislature last year influenced his decision to outfit his department with the devices. Provisions of the law require police to record interrogations with adult felony suspects and juveniles.
“The preference is both audio and video, as opposed to just a tape recorder,” Christman said. “It seemed to most chiefs and sheriffs that the most immediate way to record a statement and spontaneous utterances is a body camera.”
Udell, at an online Town Hall meeting with Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney last week, said using body cameras made more sense than having sheriff’s deputies drive people being questioned back to their South First Street headquarters’ interview rooms that are equipped with cameras and microphones.
A body camera also allows recording inside buildings or places where a car equipped with a dashboard camera can’t reach, Christman said.
Selah contracted with Axon, the company that makes Taser stun guns, after testing other models, Christman said. One benefit of the system, Christman said, is that the cameras can be linked to the stun guns to start recording if the device is unholstered.
Axon’s body cameras can also be linked to its dashboard cameras, he said.
Other benefits, Christman said, is that Axon provides cloud storage for videos, tools to blur out faces and other sensitive information, and secure means for prosecutors to review videos being used for evidence.
Under the contract, Axon will also replace all the cameras in 2 1/2 years and at five years, if the city renews the contract, Christman said, ensuring officers are using the latest models.
Udell, in the town hall with McKinney, said his office is still testing the devices to see which system will work best for deputies. In addition to the body cameras, deputies will also get dashboard cameras while the cameras in interview rooms will be upgraded, the sheriff said.
McKinney, in a phone interview, said the purchases will be covered by $1 million in state funds given to the county to cover the cost of legislative mandates.
“We received that, and we had already determined that body cameras were a priority for us,” McKinney said. “This is where the profession is heading.”
But she said that will not cover the cost of data storage and responding to public records requests for the files.
She said the county would have to hire at least one full-time employee in the sheriff’s office and one in the prosecutor’s office to process requests for videos and editing out sensitive information.
Christman said that is going to be an expense for Selah, and he’s asked for a part-time clerk to process the requests. If the work becomes too much, he said he warned council members that could go to a full-time position if the number of requests increases.
Yakima police
Murray, who implemented a body camera program when he was part of the Denver Police Department’s command staff, said the cost of data storage and responding to public records requests are holding him back from using body cameras at this time.
“You have to have someone redact the data from 143 officers collected 24 hours a day,” Murray said.
In a previous discussion with the council, Murray said that 75 patrol officers would be outfitted with the devices if the city went with body cameras.
He said there is already one person assigned to processing requests for dashcam footage. From Jan. 1, 2020, through Feb. 4, Yakima received 249 requests for video captured by car cameras.
Murray said the city is upgrading its cameras from COBAN to Axon, which, if the city ever decides to implement body cameras, will integrate with the car cameras.
Yakima police tested body cameras, including Axon’s, in 2016, a move then-Chief Dominic Rizzi Jr. said would give the city data if it were to ever proceed with implementing the devices.
State laws passed in 2016 and 2018 exempt bodycam video from disclosure if it would be found to violate someone’s privacy, show the inside of someone’s home, medical facilities, reveal the location of a domestic violence shelter, show minors, dead bodies or reveal the identity of a witness or victim.
Maintaining records
Digital storage issues, as well as managing them, are a legitimate concern, said George Erb, secretary of the Washington Coalition for Open Government. But Erb said enough agencies in the state, including Pullman, Seattle, Spokane and Bellingham, have been using the technology long enough to show how much it actually costs to handle and process video.
He said it is an expense that is part of the cost of having a transparent government.
“We have always contended that transparency is an essential ingredient for effective government,” Erb said. “As a result, agencies should fund their public records programs in the same spirit that they fund public works and utilities. Public records are an essential service, not an add-on.”
Murray, Udell and Christman said police officers and deputies support the use of the cameras as protection against false accusations of brutality.
“People are not always happy with the job that we do, and they will complain about the performance of officers, and their claims are not accurate,” Udell said. “Sometimes, the cameras will show a deputy making a mistake, and we’re human, but it will also show them doing good.”
And, Udell said the presence of a camera can defuse potentially violent situations when people realize they’re on camera.
Yakima attorney Bill Pickett, who has represented people who have alleged police brutality, would like to see the cameras become even more widely used.
“More eyes on the police means more accountability,” Pickett said. “For far too long we have, unfortunately, allowed law enforcement to have free rein when it comes to their activities.”
He sees the cameras as a way to foster trust between the police and the public it serves, which improves the police department’s effectiveness, something he said should not be curtailed because of administrative costs.
Just as police said the cameras can head off violence against officers, Pickett said officers are more likely to be on their best behavior if they know that they’re being recorded. And it can also provide an unbiased account of incidents such as police shootings.
Pickett represented the family of Rocendo Arias, who was shot by a Yakima police officer in January 2014 at an East Nob Hill Boulevard car wash. The officer, Casey Gillette, said Arias had lunged at him with a gun and he fired in self-defense; the gun turned out to be an orange-tipped plastic pellet gun.
Then-Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hagarty ruled the shooting justifiable, as Gillette said he feared for his life. But Pickett, who said the physical evidence clearly disputed Gillette’s account, said a body camera would have led to a different conclusion.
A federal lawsuit filed by Pickett on behalf of Arias’ family was settled in 2018. Under the settlement, neither party admitted fault, and Arias’ sister received a $500,000 payment.
