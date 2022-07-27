Selah police arrested a Richland man they said led police on a high-speed chase with a stolen city truck and trailer after a burglary at the Public Works Department Tuesday.
A Selah police officer spotted a white pickup pulling a trailer loaded with construction equipment and power tools going north on South Park Drive around 3:20 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit filed by police. The driver was wearing a fluorescent yellow safety vest, the affidavit said.
The officer’s suspicion was raised at seeing a vehicle with equipment moving at that time of the morning, and found the trailer was registered to the city of Selah, the affidavit said. At that point, the truck and trailer were leaving the city, and the officer attempted to stop it.
The truck sped off at State Route 821, reaching speeds of 75 mph, at which point the officer broke off his pursuit but kept the vehicle in sight, the affidavit said.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and the officer found the truck had gone off the road and was high-centered on a rock at Perry Way and Leininger Drive, the affidavit said, and the officers arrested the 43-year-old man.
Officers found the truck was also registered to the city, and that the city logo had been painted over, the affidavit said. Public Works Director Rocky Wallace estimated the equipment on the trailer and in the truck were worth more than $10,000, the affidavit said.
Police also found a set of tools in the truck that did not belong to the city, and said the man’s yellow vest was to disguise himself as a city worker.
Police found keys to the public works building on the man, the affidavit said, and when officers checked the building on South Rushmore Road they found the garage doors open and the building ransacked, the affidavit said.
The man was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree theft, theft of a motor vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief, second-degree burglary, criminal impersonation, possessing burglary tools, eluding and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
He is expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.
Police Chief Dan Christman said other people may be involved with the burglary. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Selah police at 509-698-7347. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
