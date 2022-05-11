Diane Leitz was a hard-working woman with a beautiful singing voice and the bedrock for a large, loving family, her daughters said.
“She encouraged us to do, to make something of ourselves and become independent,” Barbara Button, one of the Selah woman’s children, said in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday.
Button and other family members said that a hole was torn in the family when she was killed when a driver under the influence of drugs crashed into her vehicle three years ago.
“Not a day goes by where I don’t think about what she went through,” Button said during the sentencing hearing for the Selah man who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in her death.
Thomas Dean Withrow, 59, was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday as part of a plea deal he entered in April, two days after jurors began hearing testimony in the case against him.
Withrow, in his plea statement, said he was under the influence of Oxycodone, an opioid, that had been prescribed to him when his pickup truck collided with Leitz’s vehicle at the intersection of North Wenas and Lampe roads June 14, 2019.
Leitz, 81, died five days later at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from her injuries.
Button said it has hard to see Leitz lying in a hospital bed with multiple broken bones. Leitz had a beautiful singing voice and would make sure visitors to her home left with armfuls of canned fruit, she said.
Lisa Greenwalt, another daughter of Leitz, said while she must forgive Withrow because she’s a Christian, she will never forgive what he did to her mother and the family. In recovery herself, Greenwalt said Withrow never took the opportunity to get sober even after having two prior DUI convictions.
“He destroyed a family,” Greenwalt said. “His own, and ours by taking our mother.”
She also had harsh words for the court, arguing that Withrow was getting an undeserved break, while expressing dismay at the delays in bringing the case to trial.
Even his sentencing was delayed by a day, which Greenwalt said was frustrating because she was denied the opportunity to directly look Withrow in the eye in court.
Withrow was to have been sentenced Monday, but he went to the courtroom in the basement of the Yakima County jail instead of the main courthouse on North Second Street. Swan issued an order for his arrest, holding him on $1 million bail until Tuesday’s hearing.
Withrow appeared via Zoom at the hearing because he was in a wheelchair and had fallen over at the jail that morning, striking his head, defense attorney Jeff West said.
One of Withrow’s family members said they were told by a court clerk to go to the jail Monday for the hearing.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Geoffrey Wickes asked Swan to sentence Withrow in accordance with the plea agreement, which consisted of a 24-month base sentence, which was significantly below the standard range of 78-102 months, and two 24-month enhancements for his prior DUI convictions.
Those enhancements are not reduced through good behavior, unlike the base sentence.
“He didn’t murder (Leitz), but that doesn’t change the fact that she won’t meet some of her grandchildren, and was taken from people that loved her,” Wickes said.
West also urged Swan to follow the agreement, which he said was the result of a “hard negotiation,” noting that Withrow had suffered as well.
Withrow was in a back brace at the time of the crash, and had to have three additional vertebrae fused, and he described Withrow’s health as “deteriorating,” adding that he was using a walker prior to his confinement in the jail Monday.
“I think I’m hoping that Mr. Withrow survives this sentence, quite frankly,” West said.
Withrow, who appeared unemotional while family members were speaking, told the court he was in as much agony as the family because of what he had done.
“There’s not a night that does not go by that I don’t cry myself to sleep,” Withrow said “I have lost everything and everyone I have ever loved . . . I am not the cruel person that they think that I am.”
He also denied that he was a drug addict or an alcoholic. When he had the crash, he was only taking medication that he needed for his pain, he said.
Swan said Withrow’s actions, however, were intolerable, as he was driving while taking medication that impaired his ability to drive, and should have understood that limitation.
“I understand that you didn’t wake up that morning intending for this to happen,” Swan told Withrow during sentencing. “I’m hoping you can appreciate that this had a tremendous impact on this family.”
He also urged Leitz’s family to focus on their good memories of Leitz rather than how she died. While Greenwalt said the family was destroyed, Swan said he could see how the family had come together at this time.
