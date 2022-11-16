A Selah man has been sentenced to three years in prison for raping two teenage girls.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld sentenced Audel Radillo-Contreras to two concurrent three-year sentences for the attacks during a Nov. 4 hearing in Yakima County Superior Court. The two sentences will run together, bringing the total time in prison to three years, with credit for time served in the Yakima County jail.
Radillo-Contreras, 43, earlier pleaded guilty to third-degree child rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in connection with an incident involving a 17-year-old runaway. In return for that plea, prosecutors dropped a second-degree rape charge.
The girl ran away from her Spokane-area home in July 2018, and met Radillo-Contreras by train tracks in Yakima a couple of days later, according to court documents. Radillo-Conteras bought the girl cigarettes and brought her back to his home, where he used cocaine and raped her, court documents said.
Radillo-Contreras was linked to the case through DNA tests conducted by the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab on a sexual assault kit.
2020 case
He also entered an Alford plea to indecent liberties for a 2020 incident with a then-15-year-old girl from Yakima. In that case, he was originally charged with second-degree rape and third-degree child rape.
An Alford plea allows Radillo-Contreras to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to win a conviction if the case went to trial.
Radillo-Contreras was first arrested while police investigated allegations that the 15-year-old girl was being prostituted by her mother for drug money. He was one of 11 men arrested in the investigation, but police said he was not one of the men who paid for sex with the girl.
Instead, prosecutors alleged that Radillo-Contreras, who previously paid to have sex with the girl’s mother, had raped the teen while she was sleeping.
Radillo-Contreras is the third of the 11 to be convicted, while six await trial and a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jose Alejandro Perez-Duran. Prosecutors dismissed charges against Paul Wayne Wolf, 79, shortly before his death in January.
The girl’s mother was sentenced last year to more than 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts each of promoting the commercial sex abuse of a minor and violating a no-contact order, as well as one count each of commercial sex abuse of a minor, giving a controlled substance (Percocet) to a minor, witness tampering, and an unrelated eluding charge.
The Yakima Herald-Republic is not publishing her name to protect the identity of her daughter, who is a sex crime victim. The paper does not publish sex crime victims’ names without their consent.
