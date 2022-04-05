A Selah man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, shortly after his trial on the charge began.
Thomas D. Withrow, 59, entered a guilty plea Friday, April 1, 2022, just two days after a Yakima County Superior Court jury began hearing testimony in the case.
Withrow is accused of killing Diane Leitz, 81, in a motor-vehicle collision near Selah in June 2019. Withrow was driving his pickup truck on North Wenas Road when he crossed the centerline and hit Leitz’s vehicle and another SUV at the intersection with Lampe Road, according to court documents.
Leitz died June 19, 2019, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, five days after the crash.
In his plea statement, Withrow said he was under the influence of prescription Oxycodone at the time of the crash.
In return for his plea, prosecutors are planning to recommend a six-year prison sentence that includes two 24-month impaired driving enhancements, according to court documents. As part of the proposal, Withrow would plead guilty to two unrelated counts of violating no contact orders in Yakima County District Court, with a 364-day sentence that would run concurrently with the vehicular homicide sentence.
Judge Jeffery Swan is not obligated to follow the recommendation at Withrow’s sentencing hearing on May 9.
Withrow has a prior conviction for reckless driving in 1995 after being originally charged with driving in the influence, court documents said.
