A $1 million bench warrant has been issued for a Selah man who failed to show up for sentencing Monday in Yakima County Superior Court after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.
Thomas D. Withrow, 59, pleaded guilty on April 1, 2022, two days after his trial began.
Withrow was accused of killing Diane Leitz, 81, in a crash outside Selah in June 2019. He was driving a pickup on North Wenas Road when he crossed into the oncoming lane a crashed into Leitz and another vehicle near Lampe Road, according to court documents.
Leitz died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle five days after the crash.
Withrow said he was under the influence of prescription Oxycodone at the time of the crash.
Prosecutors were planning to recommend a six-year prison sentence that included two 24-month impaired driving enhancements in a plea agreement.
Withrow was to plead guilty to two unrelated counts of violating no contact orders in Yakima County District Court with a one-year sentence that would run concurrently with the vehicular homicide sentence.
In 1995, Withrow was charged with driving under the influence, but instead convicted of reckless driving.
In granting the prosecution’s request for a bench warrant, Judge Jeff Swan said he allowed Withrow’s release pending trial because he was cooperating with the court and making court appearances on time.
“This case will be resolved when we see Mr. Withrow next,” he said.
