A Selah man was charged with residential burglary and violating a protection order following his arrest after a five-hour standoff last week.
Yakima County prosecutors also filed a third-degree false reporting charge against Jeremy David Peterson, 36, in connection with the May 17 incident in the 400 block of Selah Avenue.
Police were called to the home for a “verbal domestic” around 3:20 a.m. A caller said Peterson was with the mother of his children, appeared to be drunk and was making a threat, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by police.
The first officer on the scene found the woman and two children on a living room couch and heard Peterson, who was not visible, make a reference to having a gun, the affidavit said. The officer told the woman to leave, but she said she needed to get a child who was in another room, while the others left, the affidavit said.
Peterson and the woman were in another room arguing when the officer heard what sounded like a bullet being chambered, the affidavit said.
Shortly after that, the woman and the third child left the house, and officers saw Peterson holding what appeared to be a military-style semiautomatic rifle before barricading himself inside the house, the affidavit said.
At that point, Selah police Chief Dan Christman said in a Facebook post, the officers took cover, slowed their interaction with Peterson and tried to communicate with him.
“The Selah officers did exactly what they had been trained to do,” Christman said in the post.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakima police officers came to assist, and the Yakima SWAT team was brought in as well.
The standoff was near the Robert Lince Early Learning Center, and the Selah School District sent messages to parents outlining what the school would do if the incident was not resolved by the time classes started at 10:25 a.m.
Police continued to call for Peterson to surrender, and he was arrested without incident around 8:30 a.m., Christman said.
Officers searched the home and found that the rifle was a replica firearm that shot plastic pellets, Christman said in a phone interview.