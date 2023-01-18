A Selah man is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail after Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said he crashed into two vehicles and injured two.
Kenneth G. M. Murphy, 47, was arrested in connection with a Jan. 12 crash near North Wenas and Nagler roads, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A black Nissan Altima had broken down on the side of the road and a driver of a Dodge Durango was trying to jump start it shortly before 9:40 p.m. when a Honda Accord first hit the Altima, pushing it into a ditch before hitting the Durango.
Murphy, the Accord’s driver, was found at the scene smelling of alcohol, with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, the affidavit said. Deputies also found a can of Budweiser beer on the dashboard, according to the affidavit.
The Altima’s owner and a passenger in the Durango were outside the vehicles at the time of the crash, the affidavit said, and were thrown into the ditch. The Altima’s owner had a broken nose, while the Durango’s passenger had two broken ribs, cuts over an eye and on her forehead and, after being transferred to Harborview Medical Center, was found to have a broken vertebrae in her neck, the affidavit said.
Murphy was initially booked into the Yakima County jail Jan. 12 on suspicion of driving under the influence and released the next day and was arraigned in Yakima County District Court Tuesday. When the extent of the victims’ injuries were determined, he was taken into custody again on suspicion of two counts of felony vehicular assault while under the influence.
At a preliminary appearance hearing in Yakima County Superior Court, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Geoffrey Wickes, who is assigned to the case, asked that the court maintain the $15,000 bail he and Murphy’s attorney had agreed on earlier.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brown said Murphy had been charged three times in the past with DUI and had three prior convictions for fourth-degree assault.
Court records showed that Murphy was convicted of DUI in Yakima Municipal Court in 2000 and in Sunnyside Municipal Court in 2017. A 2005 DUI charge was dismissed following a deferred prosecution in Yakima Municipal Court.
Beth Wehrkamp, the public defender assigned to preliminary appearance hearings, said she had planned to argue that Murphy be released on pretrial supervision, noting that the Nissan was on the side of the road in the dark with no lights on at the time of the crash, and that Murphy had strong ties to the community.
Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $15,000, and ordered Murphy to have an ignition interlock device installed on any vehicle he drives, have no contact with the victims of the crash and to not even have alcohol in his possession.
“If you have a single can of beer in your refrigerator, get rid of it,” Bartheld said.
The crash was the second in three days along the road. On Jan. 9, a head-on collision involving intoxicants injured at least two people at North Wenas and Gibson Roads, less than two miles away.
That crash remains under investigation as Baileyana Simpson, 20, who investigators identified as the at-fault driver, remains at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
