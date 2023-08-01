A 23-year-old Selah man is facing possible child pornography charges.
He’s accused of dealing and possessing depictions of minors engaging in sexual acts, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit.
The suspect made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Local authorities were informed about the case by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which received a tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The NCMEC said the accounts were being used to possess, manufacture and distribute child pornography, the affidavit said.
Those accounts were traced to two addresses in unincorporated areas of the county, one in the 700 block of Freimuth Road outside Selah and 5000 block of Northfork Road outside Yakima. The suspect was found at the Selah address, the affidavit said.
Several videos of children engaging in sexual acts were found on the suspect's electronic tablet and cell phones, the affidavit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.