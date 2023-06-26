A Union Gap man will be retried in August on charges he sought to have sex with a teenage girl he met online.
Hayden Aaron Erlandson’s trial earlier this month on charges of second-degree child rape and communicating with a minor ended in a mistrial June 20 when jurors could not reach a verdict.
Erlandson, 25, is scheduled to be retried on Aug. 14, state attorney general spokesperson Brionna Aho said. The Attorney General’s Office is handling the case at the request of the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
He is one of 15 people who were arrested in a November 2019 sting operation called “Operation Net Nanny.”
In the operation, federal, state and local police went online posing as either young children or a mother looking for someone to have sex with her young daughters.
In Erlandson’s case, prosecutors said he was conversing online with someone whose social media profile said they were a 39-year-old woman but told him they were actually 13. In text message exchanges, Erlandson made arrangements to come over and have sex with the girl, even after she reminded him she was 13, according to a probable cause affidavit.
So far, five of the 15 defendants have either entered a guilty plea or have been sentenced.
Kendrick Bradly Yallup-Littlebull, 24, of Wapato is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Yakima County Superior Court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree child molestation.
Richie Hunter T. Robertson, 24, of Yakima pleaded guilty to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, and was sentenced to three months in jail.
In June 2022, Benjamin James Cool, 28, of Nampa, Idaho, was sentenced to almost five years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree child molestation, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Bradley Vincent Tschauner, 32, of Ellensburg was sentenced to almost six years in prison after entering an Alford plea to first-degree conspiracy to rape a child. In return for that plea, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted first- and second-degree child rape, and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
The Alford plea allows Tschauner to maintain he’s innocent while conceding that prosecutors would likely have convicted him had he gone to trial.
John Bradley Raymond, 61, of Yakima pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree child rape and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.
The following defendants are awaiting trial in Yakima County Superior Court:
• Frederick Water Thomson, 71, of Union Gap on charges of attempted first- and second-degree child rape.
• Lucas Noe Martinez, 37, of White Swan on charges of attempted first- and second-degree child rape, attempted commercial sex abuse of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
• Christian Hernandez, 27, of Yakima on charges of attempted second-degree child rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
• Veniamin Nickolay Gaidaichuk, 31, of Lake Stevens on charges of attempted second-degree child rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
• Brent Mitchell Atkins, 44, of Naches on charges of attempted first- and second-degree child rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
• Leonardo Sanchez-Breton, 22, of Union Gap on charges of attempted second-degree child rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
• Jessie Jaun Ramirez, 32, of Yakima on charges of attempted second-degree child rape, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Rakinder S. Randhawa, 29, of Sunnyside for failing to appear for a hearing. He is charged with attempted second-degree child rape, commercial sex abuse of a minor, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
David Elmo Curry, 38, is awaiting trial in U.S. District Court on a charge of attempted enticement of a minor.
