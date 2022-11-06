The Yakima Police Department announced late Saturday, Nov. 5, that it is seeking a suspect wanted for his alleged involvement in an Oct. 21 homicide at a Yakima hotel.
Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Cesar J. Sanchez on charges of murder and kidnapping in the death of Angelica Aguilar, 31, who was found dead with gunshot wounds to the face and torso at the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First St.
Witnesses have helped identify at least two suspects involved, police reported. One, a 26-year-old man, made a preliminary appearance Monday, Oct. 31, in Yakima County Superior Court. He faces possible charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and ransom of a hostage, intimidating, and a deadly weapon special verdict.
Sanchez is described as armed and dangerous by police, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Anyone with information about Aguilar’s death is asked to call Detective Matt Lee at 509-575-6200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.