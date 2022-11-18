Yakima police arrested the second suspect in a homicide at the Yakima Inn.
Cesar Jaime Sanchez, 41, of Yakima was arrested Thursday by members of YPD’s gang unit, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agents and deputy U.S. marshals, police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. Sanchez was wanted on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and witness intimidation in the Oct. 21 death of Angelica Elaine Aguilar at the Yakima Inn.
At the time of his arrest in the 900 block of Pitcher Street, authorities found 6,000 fentanyl pills with him, Inzunza said.
He was to have appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Friday, but his hearing was continued because of his medical issues, court staff said.
Sanchez and Jose Luis Sanchez-Perez are both charged with the killing of Aguilar, 31, at the motel at 1022 N. First St.
Police who were called shortly before 2 a.m. for shots fired found Aguilar’s body on a futon sofa tied up and shot in the head and torso, court documents said. Officers also found a short-barreled rifle with a suppressor, a rifle magazine, a live round and a spent shell casing in the room, the affidavit said.
A witness told police he was cooking in a room with Aguilar when she left, court documents said, and later a man called him to another room at the motel to “deal with a problem” with Aguilar, the affidavit said.
He and another woman went to the room where they found four men in the room with Aguilar, with Sanchez arguing with her, court documents said. Sanchez pushed her to the floor and pinned her, the documents said, while Sanchez-Perez handed him a pistol and told him to kill her.
Sanchez then shot Aguilar in the head and torso, and the suspects told the man that he had to clean up the room, the documents said. Another person in the room tied up Aguilar and wrapped her in a blanket.
Sanchez and Sanchez-Perez told the man that they would kill him if he told anyone what had happened, and then took the other woman with them, threatening to kill her if she didn’t go along with them, court documents said.
That woman was located several days later, Inzunza said.
Sanchez-Perez was booked into the Yakima County jail Oct. 29, and is being held in lieu of $500,000 on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and witness intimidation.
Sanchez is being held on a preliminary bail of $2 million, which will be reviewed at his preliminary appearance hearing.
