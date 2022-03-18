A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shootout between rival gangs at a Yakima convenience store earlier this month.
Yakima police gang detectives arrested a 28-year-old woman, who YPD Capt. Jay Seely described as a gang associate, in the 4600 block of Powerhouse Drive Friday afternoon. When she was arrested, she was carrying a 9-mm semiautomatic pistol, Seely said.
She was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting, and is expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Monday for a preliminary appearance hearing.
She is one of two people arrested in connection with the March 3 shooting outside the 7-Eleven store at 1601 Fruitvale Blvd. Police say the shooting was between members of different gangs.
Police were called to the store around 11:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired. One person was shot in the leg and driven to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, according to police.
Nicholas Antonio Galvan, 24, told police that he had dropped someone off at the store when the shooting erupted, and one of the shooters fired on his car, wounding his back-seat passenger, according to court documents.
But surveillance video showed Galvan outside his car pointing a gun toward the fight, and shell casings at the scene and in his car indicated he fired as well.
Galvan was charged with second-degree unlawful firearms possession, due to the fact that he had a domestic violence order filed against him at the time of the incident.
