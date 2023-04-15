A Selah woman who was accused of smuggling drugs into the Yakima County jail will have to spend a year there.
Anna Maria Ochoa, 38, entered an Alford plea March 29 to a single count of delivering fentanyl. In return for her plea, prosecutors dropped charges of delivering methamphetamine and conspiracy to deliver drugs.
Under an Alford plea, Ochoa maintains her innocence while conceding that prosecutors have enough evidence to convince a jury to convict her.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld went with the recommendation to sentence her to 12 months in jail. Under state sentencing guidelines, she could have received at most two years in prison. Ochoa will get credit for time served while awaiting trial.
Ochoa and three others — Jackson Taylor Spencer, Christina Rose Hegge and Viola E. DeAnda — were arrested last year following an investigation into several fentanyl overdoses at the North Front Street jail. None of the women inmates who overdosed died, but some of the affected inmates were hospitalized, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Law Enforcement Against Drugs task force.
A jail informant identified Ochoa as the one who orchestrated the drug smuggling and distribution in the jail, the affidavit said. Further investigation, including jail phone records, identified Taylor — Ochoa’s boyfriend — Hegge, 42, and her mother, DeAnda, as being involved, the affidavit said.
DeAnda, 61, is accused of sending methamphetamine-laced letters to the jail, but jail staff intercepted them, the affidavit said. DeAnda obtained other drugs, the affidavit said, which Taylor was able to get to Ochoa while she was at a hearing in Selah Municipal Court, the affidavit said.
Spencer, 39, pleaded guilty March 9 to delivery of fentanyl, and he was sentenced to 14 months in prison.
Hegge, who is facing identical charges to Ochoa’s, remains in jail while awaiting trial.
DeAnda, who is charged with two counts each of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver and introducing contraband to a jail, is out on bail while awaiting trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.