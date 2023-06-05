A Seattle man accused of shooting his 70-year-old grandfather has been charged with second-degree assault.
In a charging document filed last week in Yakima County Superior Court, prosecutors are also seeking a deadly weapons enhancement against Bryson Edward McElliott, 22. If he is found guilty, a judge could add an additional three years to any sentence McElliott receives.
McElliott is currently free after posting $20,000 bail and is barred from leaving the state, according to court records.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 800 block of Chase Road near Grandview for a domestic violence shooting shortly before 4:30 p.m. May 27.
A responding deputy spotted a van in the area with an open door, and when he stopped it found the victim was driving the van, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies at the house detained McElliott, who had redness on the left and right cheekbones and a cut under his left eye, the affidavit said.
A witness said that McElliott, his girlfriend and their child were riding in a van with McElliott’s grandfather, and that the grandfather had abruptly stopped the van and began to punch McElliott before he was shot.
The victim told police he did not hit McElliott before he was shot, the affidavit said.
