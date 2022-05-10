SUNNYSIDE – More than 40 residents showed up to Monday night’s City Council meeting after a Friday evening gang shooting that left five injured at the downtown Cinco de Mayo event.
Of them, six spoke, asking similar questions: Why were several juvenile suspects released and what is the city going to do to prevent another incident?
The most shaken voice was that of Rafael Larios, a youth soccer coach. One of the victims was a 12-year-old boy he coached for three years.
“It hurt me that night when I found out that happened,” he said.
Police said a gang member opened fire on a rival gang member as people were enjoying carnival rides, food and craft vendors and other festivities.
Injured were a 35-year-old Vancouver man and four children, including a 7-year-old. None suffered life-threatening wounds, authorities said.
The three-day event was immediately shut down. Police said the shooter was a teenager. Police detained seven suspects the night of the shooting — all teenagers — but released them to their parents.
Larios told the council he was a former gang member who left that life with the help of a gang-intervention specialist.
Larios said outreach to youth by police, firefighters, and the parks and recreation department to lure kids into sports and away from gang life has disappeared in recent years.
“I’m asking the council to do something,” said. “So I’m asking for a change and I’m going to make sure this gets out to the public.”
Others pressed the council about why a gang prevention program was eliminated, and questioned proposed pay increases for some department heads when youth activities are lacking.
“Children got shot by another child,” a woman told the council. “I repeat, children got shot by another child.”
Council member Julia Hart said there were many youth sporting leagues getting underway now with the city’s parks and recreation department.
Most residents spilled into the foyer while the council went into executive session to discuss legal matters on an unrelated issue.
In the foyer, police Chief Al Escalera fielded questions about why the juveniles were released. He explained that new state laws make it difficult to arrest juveniles. Police officers are prohibited from questioning juveniles without them having an attorney present, and all interviews must be recorded.
Police also cannot simply pursue fleeing suspects without probable cause, or actually seeing them commit a crime, Escalera said.
Earlier in the day, Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic echoed the same concerns when he said his office was working hard with Sunnyside Police to resolve the case.
Others during the break spoke about a gang prevention program that was recently defunded.
The program, Sunnyside Unidos, placed gang intervention specialists like the one who helped Larios in the schools, said former board member Norma Jean Rios.
“They were a success story when they were here,” she said.
Mayor Dean Broersma thanked residents for coming and sharing their concerns.
“I’d be upset if this room wasn’t packed,” he said.
Broersma asked residents to bring their ideas to a community forum May 17 at the Community Center. Two other forums will be held at late dates. The forums aren’t in response to the shooting, but will serve as a place to begin discussing solutions, he said.
Broersma also said the council will be meeting with the city’s public safety committee and will implement a strategy to combat violence in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.