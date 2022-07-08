It will take time to receive the results of forensic and toxicology reports on a 38-year-old Toppenish woman who died near Wapato on June 24, officials said.
Anna Comenout was found in the back seat of a car near a tire shop on Donald Road around 12:30 p.m. on June 24. Wapato Police Chief Nolan Wentz said Comenout was in distress and was unresponsive. They administered CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wentz said Comenout did not have obvious injuries, but there was blood in the car. A family member was at the scene.
The coroner’s office was unable to determine the cause or manner of death after autopsy. Coroner Jim Curtice said histology and forensic pathology reports will take about a month, and a toxicology report will take a few months.
Because Comenout is a citizen of the Yakama Nation, Wapato police turned the case over to the FBI, which is investigating with Yakama Nation Tribal Police. Tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.
