Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice’s stepson, worried about his stepfather, called a sheriff’s sergeant March 10.
Curtice, he said, had left the family’s home and was driving around in his county-owned truck while intoxicated.
While reluctant to say if Curtice was drunk, his wife told the sergeant that Curtice had “accidentally” kicked her during an argument that day and took security cameras from the house before he left.
Those details were contained in a probable cause affidavit and incident reports filed by Yakima County sheriff’s deputies following an incident at Curtice’s home that resulted in him being handcuffed and deputies recommending an assault charge against him.
The Yakima Herald-Republic obtained the documents through a request under the state’s Public Records Act. The reports filed by Sgt. Joel Panattoni and deputies Robert Hubbard and Taylor Bossert formed the basis of a probable cause affidavit, a sworn document that outlines why the deputies believed Curtice should have been charged with felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic declined to file charges, saying there was not enough evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Curtice intentionally assaulted a sheriff’s deputy.
Brusic said Curtice was intoxicated and experiencing a mental health crisis, which would make it impossible to convince a jury that Curtice was trying to hurt the deputy.
“It would be my position that any underlying prosecution with these facts would not serve a public purpose,” Brusic said.
Curtice, who was reelected to a second term in November, is currently at Deer Hollow, a Utah rehabilitation center that specializes in first responders who have post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse issues. Curtice’s wife said her husband has struggled with PTSD for 30 years.
A stepson's call
While Brusic’s memo starts with off-duty Deputy Justin Swale driving Curtice home from a bar, the reports show that the incident began when off-duty Yakima police Officer Colbey Molner called Panattoni about his stepfather shortly before 8:30 p.m. March 10.
Molner told Panattoni that Curtice was intoxicated and had left in his county-owned vehicle, either to a gym on South 40th Avenue or the coroner’s office, the report said. Molner said his mother, Kristi Foster, told him what had happened.
Panattoni couldn’t find Curtice’s county vehicle at either location, the report said. Molner told Panattoni that his mother said she and Curtice had an argument and, during that exchange, Curtice “accidentally” kicked her before he took inside security cameras and a Ring doorbell from the house and drove off, the report said.
Panattoni called Foster, who said she and Curtice got into a “verbal disagreement” and, while she was handing him a passport, the document fell to the ground and Curtice kicked at it, hitting her.
She told the sergeant that she didn’t believe Curtice kicked her intentionally and that she was not injured, the report said.
“I asked Kristi if she believed Jim was intoxicated, and she said that she did not want to answer that,” Panattoni wrote in his report. “She said that she did not observe Jim drinking any alcohol.”
Foster said Curtice had taken medication, the name of which was redacted from the report.
Swale, Panattoni wrote, found Curtice at Curly’s Gleed Tavern, where Curtice told him that he was “having a tough time.” As they were talking, Swale said Curtice appeared to be nodding off at the bar, and he offered to drive Curtice home, the report said.
Swale said Curtice was doing fine until they got to the front door of Curtice’s home, and he said “F--- you” and threatened to kill Swale, taking swings at him, the report said. Swale took Curtice to the ground and used Foster’s cellphone to call Panattoni to come “deal with Jim Curtice,” the report said.
'Expedite'
Foster called Panattoni two minutes later, telling the sergeant to hurry, as Curtice was fighting with Swale, the report said. Panattoni said he and another deputy were coming with lights and sirens, but that it would take them 10 minutes to get there from Union Gap.
Two minutes later, Foster called back and said Swale wanted them to “expedite,” the report said. Panattoni said he could hear a struggle in the background.
When he and Hubbard arrived, they found Swale and Curtice on the front lawn, with Swale on top of a yelling Curtice. Panattoni and Hubbard told Curtice he was being detained while they figured out what was going on, using two sets of handcuffs to restrain him, the report said.
Curtice continued yelling obscenities, threatening to fight the officers, then saying he loved them before asking them to kill him, the report said.
Swale told the sergeant he did not want to write a statement but said Panattoni could use what he said that was recorded on the sergeant’s body camera, according to the documents.
Panattoni said he told Curtice that his behavior was out of character for him, the report said. The deputies stood Curtice up and were walking him to Bossert’s patrol vehicle when Curtice kicked Hubbard in the leg, knocking the deputy and himself over, the report said.
Hubbard said he was not injured nor had any pain as a result of the kick, the report said.
Refusing to move
Bossert said in his report that Curtice resisted getting into the back seat and, after attempts to persuade him to get inside, the deputies picked him up and placed him in the vehicle.
Paramedics were called to check Curtice and he was uncooperative with them, the report said. Bossert drove Curtice to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital for evaluation as Curtice continued to yell that he wanted Bossert to kill him. But he had calmed down by the time they arrived at the hospital, the affidavit said.
At the hospital, Lt. Aaron Wuitshick, who supervises Upper Valley deputies, met them outside, the report said. Curtice refused to get out of the car, forcing the deputies to place him in a wheelchair and push him into the emergency room.
Curtice again asked the deputies to shoot him, and he had to be placed in a hospital bed, with Panattoni holding him down as restraints were placed on him, the reports said. Curtice also threatened the deputies and hospital staff, who gave him a sedative that put him to sleep.
Hubbard, in his report, said Curtice’s threats did not seem credible due to his intoxication and that they were not directed at any specific individual.
The next day, a designated crisis responder reported having met with Curtice, that services were provided and no further action by the sheriff’s office was required.
Curtice placed himself on leave and, his wife said, was admitted to Deer Hollow after other area law enforcement officers recommended it.
She said Curtice will be in rehab for an estimated 35 to 45 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.