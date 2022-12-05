A Grandview man who was found dead in a car the day before Thanksgiving is a homicide victim.

An autopsy determined that Armando Jimenez-Cruz, 36, died from a gunshot wound, according to a Yakima County sheriff’s news release.

Deputies and Grandview police were called to the intersection of Old Prosser and Mountainview roads on the evening of Nov. 23 for a possible crash. Arriving officers found Jimenez-Cruz dead in the car with a gunshot wound, the release said.

The motive remains unclear, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.

Jimenez-Cruz’s death is the 36th homicide in Yakima County this year, and the first in Grandview.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact sheriff’s Detective Brian McIlrath at 509-574-2562. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.