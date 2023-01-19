Prosser police are looking for a man they say shot a Grandview man following an argument Wednesday.
Police were called to the area of Lee and Max Benitz roads around 4:45 p.m. for a man who had been shot. While officers were en route, they were told the victim, a 32-year-old Grandview man, was taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital by another person, according to a police department news release. The victim was transferred to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, where he was listed in critical condition, the release said.
Witnesses said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser, was waiting for the victim after work and they got into an argument, the release said. Munoz, the witness said, then pulled out a handgun and shot several times, hitting the victim at least once in the torso, the release said, before leaving in his vehicle.
Munoz was last seen driving a blue 2017 Subaru WRX with Washington license plate BHJ8915, the release said. Police consider him armed and dangerous, and anybody with information on the case or Munoz’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 509-786-1500.
