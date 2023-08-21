Prosecutors will not be charging a Yakima man accused of wounding two in an Aug. 4 drive-by shooting.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said he would need more evidence to overcome a self-defense argument that could be raised in court if he were to pursue first-degree assault charges.
Witnesses told Yakima police that the victims of the shooting assaulted the suspect before the shooting, and one of them pulled a gun on the suspect. Police said there were also questions on who shot first in the actual drive-by incident.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not identify defendants prior to criminal charges being filed.
A woman called 911 around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and said someone in the vehicle she was in had been shot in the 600 block of East Maple Street and they were on their way to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, a probable cause affidavit said.
Police arriving at the hospital found a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy had been shot, the teen in the abdomen and the left thigh, and the 30-year-old, who was the driver, in the right arm. The 30-year-old woman in the car was uninjured, the affidavit said.
Officers at the shooting found 16-18 shell casings, with equal numbers of 9mm and .45-caliber casings, the affidavit said.
At the hospital, the man told police he was driving with his girlfriend and nephew on East Maple Street when his nephew said they were being followed by a pickup. After passing Washington Middle School, the truck pulled up behind him and the truck’s driver got out, the affidavit said.
The man said he heard two gunshots and saw the pickup’s driver shooting at them, and he grabbed his own gun and returned fire, emptying the gun’s magazine, the affidavit said.
Police obtained security video showing the victim’s vehicle and the pickup, and the truck stopping in view of the camera, the affidavit said. The video showed the pickup’s driver get out and the camera’s microphone picked up yelling and gunshots before the driver got back in the pickup and drove off, the affidavit said.
Police were able to use the FLOCK camera system to identify the truck and its registered owner, a 28-year-old Yakima man, and police took him into custody without incident.
Witnesses told police that the suspect had been to his girlfriend’s home where he had fixed a car when the victim, who had children with the suspect’s girlfriend, had assaulted the suspect, and that the nephew joined in as well, the affidavit said. Both the suspect and victim had pulled out guns during the initial fight, the affidavit said.
The victim told police he didn’t bring up the earlier assault because he was worried about retaliation, the affidavit said.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault, one for each person in the car that was shot at. He was subsequently released on Aug. 10, after prosecutors decided not to pursue charges.
