A Yakima man accused of shooting another man in the shoulder Tuesday was released on court supervision while prosecutors consider charges.
While there is a likelihood that the case may be considered a matter of self-defense, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld found probable cause to justify the man’s arrest on suspicion of first-degree domestic violence assault.
The 18-year-old man was arrested following an incident at an apartment in the 300 block of North Seventh Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Someone called police to report a man and a woman arguing and banging noises coming from the apartment, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers who went to the apartment heard a man arguing with someone inside, and when they knocked on the door, they heard someone engage the door’s deadbolt, the affidavit said. Officers then heard a man yelling and a woman start screaming before hearing a bang and more screaming inside the apartment, the affidavit said.
As the officers started to force the door open, a woman opened it, and police found the suspect and a man who had been shot through the shoulder, the affidavit said. The man who had been shot was yelling, “Dude, you just shot me,” at the suspect, the affidavit said. Police also found a bolt-action scoped rifle in one of the bedrooms.
The man said he was having an argument with his girlfriend, who was the suspect’s sister, and she went to the suspect’s bedroom, where he forced his way into the room and was shot by the suspect, the affidavit said. The man’s girlfriend told police that the suspect warned the man he would shoot if he came in the bedroom, and the man forced open the door and came inside in a fighting stance, the affidavit said.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Troy Clements did not make a recommendation on bail, noting it was a “tough case,” and that he needed to consult with the prosecutor who would be handling the case.
“I think there are potential problems with the case, and there could be a very valid self-defense claim given the facts,” Clements said.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said she was expecting prosecutors to drop the case. She said the suspect knew his pregnant sister was being abused, and he was trying to protect her.
“The prosecutor’s office is prosecuting the wrong person here,” Wehrkamp said. “If our citizens in this community cannot protect themselves and their loved ones, then where are our Second Amendment rights?”
Bartheld said at that stage of the process, he is relying on the police report and determining if it is more likely than not that there were grounds to arrest the suspect.
“This is a classic self-defense case that comes down to whether (the suspect’s) actions were reasonable, given the circumstances,” Bartheld said. “The court recognizes that the state must prove that self-defense did not exist . . . but that is not for this court to weigh at this time.”
