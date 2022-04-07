Yakima County prosecutors will seek to have a 15-year-old gang member accused of shooting a man in the head tried as an adult.
During the Buena boy’s preliminary appearance in Yakima County Juvenile Court Wednesday, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Porter said the county would ask the juvenile court to “decline” jurisdiction, allowing the case to be tried in Superior Court.
Porter said the potential charges are serious and would warrant significant sentences wherever the case is heard. He said the case could escalate to homicide if the victim dies.
Under state law, prosecutors have to ask the juvenile court to relinquish its jurisdiction for teens under 16 charged with serious violent crimes. Those ages 16 and 17 are automatically transferred to Superior Court.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of criminal suspects until charges have been filed, or the names of defendants being tried as juveniles.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspect in Buena early Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, unlawful firearms possession and possessing a stolen motor vehicle in connection with the Monday incident.
Sunnyside police went to the area of South First Street and South Hill Road after hearing gunshots, where they foundthe 21-year-old driver of a crashed car with a gunshot wound to the face, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital before being transferred to another hospital, according to Sunnyside police. His condition was not immediately available.
The car’s other occupants said they were fired at by someone driving a white Honda, the affidavit said. Police described the incident as “an exchange of gunfire” and said one of the victim car’s passengers was a documented Norteño gang member.
The car’s occupants referred to the suspect with a gang moniker, which police used to identify the the 15-year-old — a self-identified Sureño gang member, the affidavit said.
Deputies found the suspect in a Kia outside his home, and arrested him after a brief foot chase, the affidavit said. Deputies found the Honda, which had been reported stolen out of Sunnyside, and a Smith & Wesson pistol and ammunition in the car, the affidavit said.
The Kia had also been reported as stolen, the affidavit said.
At the time of his arrest, the suspect had a pending case in juvenile court for felony harassment, and a summons had been issued for him to appear in court for violating terms of his sentence on malicious mischief.
Porter requested a $100,000 bail, while defense attorney Jennifer Barnes argued for no more than $60,000, citing the suspect’s mother’s health and her reliance on her son in case of problems.
The suspect’s mother, speaking through a court interpreter, told Judge Ruth Reukauf that whatever the court decided was fine with her, but she said that officers failed to take her son into custody on four other occasions for the violation.
Reukauf set bail at $100,000, reminding the suspect that if he’s tried as an adult or if the victim dies, it would be a “major change” in the proceedings.
The suspect, who appeared by Zoom from inside the detention center, only spoke to answer Reukauf’s questions and to ask the court tell his mother he loved her.
