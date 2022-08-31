Prosecutors are preparing to charge the driver they say hit and killed retired Yakima Valley College nursing director Wendy Baker in June.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said he met with Sheriff Bob Udell and detectives Tuesday to go over evidence in the case.
“I feel very good that we can file a charge, but we need to go over some things,” Brusic said. “It’s a circumstantial evidence case.”
Brusic said he’s hopeful he can file charges on Wednesday.
Baker was riding west around 10:30 a.m. June 12 in the 11000 block of Summitview Road off the road near the fog line when a GMC Denali pickup truck, which was also heading west, crossed the line and struck her, deputies said.
A witness saw the crash and tried to follow the pickup, but lost sight of it in the 13000 block of Summitview Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Baker died from blunt-force trauma to her head and body, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said earlier. She was 66.
Following up on numerous tips, deputies found the truck at a construction site in the East Valley area the following Friday, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
Baker retired from Yakima Valley College in 2021, where she taught nursing and was interim nursing director at the college since 2019.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can be submitted online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
