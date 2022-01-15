Prosecutors will not seek felony charges against a Selah woman Yakima police say caused two crashes downtown Jan. 8.
In court documents, Yakima County prosecutors said the case does not appear to be a felony, and that it would be heard in a lower court.
Court records show the woman, Kari Kathleen Stone, has been cited in Yakima Municipal Court for reckless driving, hit-and-run attended and not having a valid driver’s license.
Police said Stone was driving west on West D Street when she failed stop at a stop sign at the intersection of North Sixth Avenue around 3:30 p.m., where her Audi was struck by a pickup truck, according to a YPD probable cause affidavit. She drove off, the affidavit said, with the pickup driver following her south on North Sixth Avenue.
At the intersection with West Yakima Avenue, the pickup driver said he saw Stone run the red light and hit a Buick, the affidavit said. Police said the Buick’s driver had a leg injury, but his sister and daughter, who were passengers in the vehicle, were uninjured, according to the affidavit.
