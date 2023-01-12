Yakima County prosecutors dropped charges against four people accused of beating and robbing a man in March 2020.
Citing the victim’s refusal to pursue the case, prosecutors dismissed without prejudice first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment charges in October against Jacob Mayo Cook, 39, of Wapato; George Guillen-Norman, 44, of Yakima; Rachel Lee Ann Kopp, 48, of Yakima; and Nickolis William Miller, 28, of Union Gap.
By dismissing the charges without prejudice, prosecutors retained the right to revive the case if circumstances change.
The four were charged in connection with an attack on a man at his South Mitchell Road home March 19, 2020. In court documents, the man said the four forced their way into his detached garage and accused him of stealing items they were going to take back.
