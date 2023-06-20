Yakima County prosecutors have dropped charges against former Toppenish High School teacher Bertha Adriana Cerna, who died in California earlier this month.
Bertha Cerna, 41, was out on $50,000 bail awaiting trial on charges of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of supplying alcohol to minors when she died June 5 in Orange County, Calif.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Barrett filed the motion to dismiss the charges on June 13, with Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld signing the order.
The Orange County Coroner’s Office is awaiting toxicology reports to determine how Cerna died.
Bertha Cerna was the daughter-in-law of Toppenish School Superintendent John Cerna, who is on paid administrative leave. She was married to the elder Cerna’s son, John L. “Johnny” Cerna, who was the former vice principal and wrestling coach at Toppenish High School, where Bertha Cerna also taught.
Bertha Cerna and her husband were fired from the school district following an internal investigation into a student’s allegations that the pair had plied her with alcohol and tried to get her into a sexual relationship with Johnny Cerna.
The district’s investigation found it was “more probable than not” that Johny Cerna engaged in inappropriate online conversations with a student, and that Bertha Cerna encouraged that relationship. It also found it was “more probable than not” that the Cernas gave the student alcohol.
That investigation led to Bertha Cerna being charged last year with having sex with a student and offering him alcohol.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the student, whom deputies learned about while investigating the other student's allegations against the Cernas, described a sexual encounter he had with Bertha Cerna in her car at an athletic field two days before his graduation from high school, when he was 17. During the encounter, Bertha Cerna offered him an alcoholic drink and what appeared to be cocaine, the affidavit said, which he declined.
He described another incident when he was still 17 and Bertha Cerna had sex with him at her house and offered to get him alcohol, which he refused, the affidavit said.
No criminal charges have been filed against Johnny Cerna.
Bertha Cerna filed for divorce several months after she was charged.
