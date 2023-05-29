Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Yakima teen accused of shooting a man outside a North First Street motel in January.
The now-16-year-old was initially charged in Yakima County Juvenile Court with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge Ruth Reukauf granted prosecutors’ request earlier this month to dismiss the charges with prejudice, as his DNA did not match that on the suspected gun, according to court documents.
By dismissing the charge with prejudice, prosecutors cannot refile them.
However, the teen pleaded guilty to violating an unrelated protection order Thursday and was sentenced to a year’s probation and 20 hours of community service.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of defendants being tried as juveniles.
The suspect was 15 on Jan. 26 when a 28-year-old man was shot outside the Bali Hai Motel, 710 N. First St. The man was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment of a gunshot to the abdomen.
Four people wearing blue were seen running from the scene after the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The man told police he was walking toward the Bali Hai when the four started yelling “gang things” at him and displaying gang signs, the affidavit said. When he reached down to put some things in his backpack, he said he saw one of the teens pull a gun and start shooting at him, and he ran.
Police detained the four at the Jack In The Box restaurant near I Street, and the suspect matched the shooter’s description of the shooter, the affidavit said.
A second suspect in the group, a 16-year-old, was arrested after police found a .380-caliber handgun at a spot where he appeared to be hiding something when confronted by police.
He pleaded guilty in February to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and was sentenced to time served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.