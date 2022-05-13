Prosecutors will not pursue charges at this time against a Yakima man, 18, who shot his sister’s boyfriend Tuesday.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said Friday his office would not be able to disprove a self-defense claim beyond a reasonable doubt.
“We evaluated all the evidence (Yakima police) had received, and it was a true self-defense case,” Brusic said.
But Brusic said his office could file charges if further investigation refutes self-defense claims.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name criminal defendants until they are formally charged.
Police were called to an apartment in the 300 block of North Seventh Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday for a man and woman arguing in an apartment where banging noises were also heard.
Officers said they heard a man arguing with someone in the apartment and the deadbolt engage when they knocked on the door, a police affidavit said. Then, officers heard a man yelling, a woman screaming and then a bang, the affidavit said, followed by more screaming.
Just as officers were about to break down the door, a woman opened it, and police found a man in the apartment who had been shot through the shoulder, who was yelling, “Dude, you just shot me” at the 18-year-old, the affidavit said.
The man told police that he was arguing with his girlfriend, and she went to her 18-year-old brother's room, the affidavit said. When the man forced his way into the room, the 18-year-old shot him in the shoulder, court documents said.
His girlfriend told police that the 18-year-old warned the man that if he came in the room, he would shoot him, and when the man came in he assumed a fighting stance, the affidavit said.
He was released on court supervision during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court, as well as ordered to have no contact with the man.
