Tommy Paul Soliz Jr. appears via Zoom in Yakima County Superior Court Friday, April 7, 2023. Soliz is charged with first-degree assault after Yakima police said he shot at a motorist who had mistaken him for a relative.

A 17-year-old from Yakima has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with a shooting on East Mead Avenue.

Tommy Paul Soliz Jr. was also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm based on his age, according to a charging document filed Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court.

Soliz is being tried as an adult under a state law that “auto declines” juvenile court jurisdiction for 16- and 17-year-olds who are charged with certain violent crimes, such as first-degree assault.

He is accused of firing on a car whose driver had pulled up to him after mistaking him for a relative, according to a Yakima police affidavit.

Yakima police were called to the area of East Mead and South Fair avenues around 2 p.m. April 5 for a shooting.

A driver had turned south on South Fair Avenue from East Mead Avenue and saw the suspect and another teen standing at the corner, the affidavit said, thought they were cousins and turned the car around and greeted them.

At that point, Soliz, the affidavit said, pulled a gun from a fanny pack and opened fire. The driver was not injured, but police found several bullet holes in the driver’s side of the car, the affidavit said.

Police found Soliz, who they said had a .45-caliber pistol in his pocket, while investigators found eight .45-caliber shell casing at the scene, the affidavit said.

At his preliminary appearance hearing April 7, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said Soliz was defending himself against someone he felt was threatening him, asking if he were a gang member.

Soliz has a prior juvenile conviction for fourth-degree assault. He is being held in the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center due to his age. His bail was set at $100,000.

