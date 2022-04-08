Prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old Buena boy with three counts of first-degree assault in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that left one man injured.
He is also charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful firearms possession, according to charging documents filed in Yakima County Juvenile Court Thursday.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of defendants tried as juveniles.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Porter said during an April 6 court hearing that prosecutors will seek to have the boy tried as an adult. While state law allows 16- and 17-year-old defendants to be automatically tried as adults for serious violent crimes, the juvenile court can decide if it will “decline” jurisdiction for younger defendants.
Prosecutors say the suspect exchanged fire with three people in a car in the area of South First Street and South Hill Road the night of April 4. The 21-year-old driver of the car was shot in the face, and taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital before being transferred to an unspecified hospital, Sunnyside police said.
The car’s two passengers were not injured, according to court documents. One of the passengers was a documented Norteño gang member.
Police identified the suspect when one of the car’s occupants referred to the shooter by his gang moniker, documents said. Court records show the teen is a self-identified Sureño gang member.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies found the suspect in a stolen car outside his Buena home, and arrested him after he tried to run away, court documents said. Deputies also located the vehicle used in the shooting, which was also reported stolen, and found a pistol and ammunition in the vehicle, court documents said.
The suspect is being held in the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center in lieu of $100,000 bail.
