Yakima County prosecutors have charged a Naches man with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his father.
The charge comes as family members seek court orders barring Randy Razey from having any contact with them.
Randy Razey, 47, is accused of fatally shooting his father, 75-year-old Chan Razey, to death at a home in the 1600 block of Cleman Drive July 12.
Family members called 911 around 2:30 p.m. to report the shooting. They told deputies that Randy Razey had called them to his home, and they found him at the door with Chan Razey lying in a pool of blood at the foot of the stairs in a combination workshop/apartment where Randy Razey lived on the family property, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Deputies and paramedics performed first aid on Chan Razey, but he was pronounced dead around 3:10 p.m. He died from a single gunshot wound to the torso, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said.
Chan Razey’s death is the first homicide in Naches this year, and among 21 in the county.
At Randy Razey’s preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said her client plans to argue self-defense.
Randy Razey told deputies that his father was upset that he hadn’t washed dishes or vacuumed in his apartment, the affidavit said. Chan Razey, he said, hit him in the side of his face and chest with a pistol, which he then cocked and put against his head as he threatened to kill him, the affidavit said.
It was then that Randy Razey told detectives he drew his own pistol and shot his father in the chest, disarmed him and called family members.
Deputies said there were no signs that Randy Razey had been beaten as he described, the affidavit said.
One of the family members said Randy Razey had called him while drunk a month earlier and said he was going to shoot his father if he yelled at him again, the affidavit said. The family member said he never saw Chan Razey, whom he described as a loving man, act violently, the affidavit said.
Randy Razey is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail in the Yakima County jail, but family members filed for protection orders barring contact with him. In court papers, they cited the killing and fear they and their children had that Randy Razey, whom they described as an alcoholic and a drug user, would harm them as well.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Blaine Gibson granted temporary protection orders and set a July 27 hearing to determine if the orders will be permanent.
